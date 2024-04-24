Sulibele tears into Congress; seeks support for PM Modi

April 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned thinker and orator Chakravarty Sulibele has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely acknowledged for his transformative leadership over the past decade, is now steering the country towards achieving the milestone of becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Addressing the NaMo Bharat programme organised by Namo Brigade Mysore at B.V. Karanth Rangamandira in the Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Monday evening, Sulibele spoke about PM Modi and his ten-year development plans. Currently, India’s economy stands at 3 trillion dollars, and he assured that within the next 2 to 3 years, reaching 5 trillion dollars would position India as the world’s third-largest economy, following America and China on the global stage.

“After the election campaigns conclude, Rahul Gandhi will go abroad and return. Similarly, many Ministers and legislators will travel with their spouses and children. However, for the past 10 years, Modi has not taken a single day off from his work. He works up to 18 hours a day for us and he considers the entire nation as his family,” Sulibele noted.

Terror attacks

Ten years ago, India was economically weak. At the same time, the security system of this country was such that Pakistan used to attack brazenly. There were bomb explosions everywhere in India where thousands of people were killed, he said.

“In the Mumbai attack itself, over 300 people were killed and maimed for life. Worse, during the Congress rule for 60 years, basic facilities in India like toilets, electricity, LPG connections and roads were absent. In the markets, there were more Chinese items. Earlier, saying ‘I am a Hindu’ was not just embarrassing on the world stage but also in India due to the slave mentality propagated and imposed by Congress. But today, things have changed. The reason for this change is Narendra Modi,” he said.

Bengaluru blast

Today, there are no bomb explosions anywhere in India. Soon after Siddaramaiah came to power in Karnataka, there was a bomb blast at The Rameswaram Cafe. The Siddaramaiah government initially painted the bomb blast incident as a cylinder blast, and even the so-called fact-check agencies, who were pro-Congress, said that it was a cylinder blast. It was only after the NIA intervened that it was revealed to be a terror attack. Now, two suspects have been arrested, he noted.

Hailing the enemy nation

During the last State Assembly elections, when Congress won, there were cries of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Bhatkal. However, Congress dismissed it and denied the incident as a major cover-up. However, the anti-national forces were exposed during the Rajya Sabha elections, when a Congress candidate’s supporter shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ inside the Vidhana Soudha (Legislative building). Even here, Congress tried to dismiss it.

However, thanks to alert media cameramen who were patriotic — unlike Congress — the audio and video footage were recorded. Later, the anti-national slogans were confirmed in the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report.

Traitors within country

“When the Congress ridiculed the Pulwama attack and surgical strikes, the whole world was laughing at the traitors who are inside our country. If these traitors do not believe in the courage of our soldiers, then let us stand as soldiers and support our troops. It is these kinds of people who nurture traitors. There is a systematic effort to undermine Hindus mentally. In these times, we have to burn like the oil in a lamp,” he added.

“In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the trend of widespread voter turnout has already indicated that Congress is trailing behind. The first position in the Lok Sabha elections has already been dominated by the BJP. When Surat’s Congress candidate’s nomination was rejected, the BJP won. Through this, in Gujarat, the first ‘Kamal’ (lotus symbol of BJP) has already blossomed. Modi is expected to become PM once again, with around 400 seats, so it is our responsibility to ensure that the ‘Lotus’ blossoms in Mysuru-Kodagu region as well,” said Sulibele.