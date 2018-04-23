PM Modi to campaign for 5 days in State from May 1

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the May 12 Karnataka Assembly election campaign by addressing nearly 15 election rallies for five days in the State. He is likely to be in the State for five to six days and address two to three public rallies every day.

Even though the campaign calendar has not yet been finalised, the BJP State party leaders have already chalked out programmes in 14 districts in the State including Bengaluru.

Since Bengaluru Urban and Rural have 32 Assembly constituencies combined, the PM might address two big rallies there. Modi will begin to hit the campaign trail from May 1.

As he will be campaigning in the last leg of the elections, he is likely to create ‘Modi wave’ which is going to benefit the BJP for the May 12 elections, feel the BJP leaders.

Tentative campaign programme: According to the tentative campaign tour programme of Modi, he will begin his campaigning from May 1 in Chamarajanagar, Udupi and Belagavi, on May 3 he will tour Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru.

Modi will visit Tumakuru, Shivamogga and Hubballi on May 5, on May 7 he will campaign in Raichur, Chitradurga, Kolar and on May 8 in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, he will address public rallies.

It is said that there might be a few changes in the programme.