Rahul to visit State again, Mysuru district on his itinerary
Elections 2018, News

Rahul to visit State again, Mysuru district on his itinerary

Bengaluru: After undertaking the Janashirvada Yatra, AICC (All India Congress Committee) President Rahul Gandhi will visit the State again on Apr.26 and 27.

Just like in the previous Yatra, Rahul will continue with his ‘temple run’ and visit Dharmasthala.

In the two-day tour, he will visit Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts. He will land in Ankola’s Jai Hindi School grounds in a helicopter on Apr.26 at 11.45 am. He will participate in  public functions.

Later that afternoon he will proceed to Kumta where a grand welcome has been arranged for him from Mastikatte Circle to Gib High School Circle. He will also address the gathering there.

He will proceed to Honnavar where party leaders and workers will welcome him near Saraswathi Circle. In the evening, he will participate in the party workers meeting at Bhatkal. He will stay overnight at Murdeshwar.

On Apr.27, Rahul Gandhi will participate in party workers meeting at Bantwal at 11 am. He will drive to Dharmasthala later and visit the temple there.

In the afternoon on the same day, he will address the party workers at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district and in the evening, he will participate in a public meeting in Periyapatna in Mysuru district.

April 23, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Battle for Varuna constituency: BJP fields Ananth Kumar’s aide Thotadappa Basavaraju
M.K. Somashekar declares Rs.7.50 crore assetes
Boat Burners of BJP

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Rahul to visit State again, Mysuru district on his itinerary”

  1. dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    April 24, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    ivanobba bogaluva naayi ashte. bere yenoo kelasa villade bow bow anta bogaluvudakke namma raajyakke baruttaane.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching