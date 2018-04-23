Rahul to visit State again, Mysuru district on his itinerary

Bengaluru: After undertaking the Janashirvada Yatra, AICC (All India Congress Committee) President Rahul Gandhi will visit the State again on Apr.26 and 27.

Just like in the previous Yatra, Rahul will continue with his ‘temple run’ and visit Dharmasthala.

In the two-day tour, he will visit Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts. He will land in Ankola’s Jai Hindi School grounds in a helicopter on Apr.26 at 11.45 am. He will participate in public functions.

Later that afternoon he will proceed to Kumta where a grand welcome has been arranged for him from Mastikatte Circle to Gib High School Circle. He will also address the gathering there.

He will proceed to Honnavar where party leaders and workers will welcome him near Saraswathi Circle. In the evening, he will participate in the party workers meeting at Bhatkal. He will stay overnight at Murdeshwar.

On Apr.27, Rahul Gandhi will participate in party workers meeting at Bantwal at 11 am. He will drive to Dharmasthala later and visit the temple there.

In the afternoon on the same day, he will address the party workers at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district and in the evening, he will participate in a public meeting in Periyapatna in Mysuru district.