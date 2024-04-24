Authority to be formed for conservation of Mysuru-Kodagu heritage: Congress

April 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just two days to go for the Apr. 26 Lok Sabha polls, Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana has come up with a 23-point separate manifesto for the development of the Constituency.

NR MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait and other Congress leaders released the manifesto at the Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station on Monday.

The manifesto promises formation of an exclusive heritage authority on the lines of Jaipur Model for the rich heritage conservation of Mysuru-Kodagu, setting up of a Multi-speciality Hospital in Kodagu, finding solutions to the problems of coffee growers, establishment of IT-BT Companies, setting up of an Agricultural Research Station at Periyapatna with support from the Centre, establishment of Cold Storage Units in all taluks, preparation of a Master Plan for tourism development, establishment of a Science City, Planetarium and Technology Park in Somwarpet, relief packages for coffee planters, other commercial crop growers, estate workers and ex-servicemen, Light Aircraft Landing facility at Madikeri with the Union Government’s support, setting up of a Central University at Hunsur and establishment of a skill training centre for construction workers, contractors, vehicle mechanics, carpenters, painters etc., among others.

Congress candidate M. Lakshmana, MLA K. Harishgowda, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, party leader H.V. Rajeev, former ZP President B.M. Ramu, former Mayors B.K. Prakash and Purushottam, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh and others were present.