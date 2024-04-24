MP Sreenivasa Prasad hospitalised

April 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, located on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

According to an official statement from Manipal Hospitals, Sreenivasa Prasad had been diagnosed for Encephalopathy and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the care of Dr. Narendra Prasad, Consultant Intensivist Critical Care Medicine.

He is expected to be under observance for the next 48 hours.

It may be recalled that Prasad had also been admitted twice earlier at Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Sreenivasa Prasad, an incumbent MP from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha (SC) Constituency, had announced his political retirement early this year.