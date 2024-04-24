Yaduveer assures to be the voice of the voiceless

April 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, accompanied by his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, visited the People For Animals (PFA) organisation in Bogadi yesterday morning as part of their election campaign.

The couple spent about 30 to 35 minutes touring all the animal enclosures, displaying a keen interest in interacting with puppies and cats and even feeding grass to the donkeys. During their visit, Yaduveer emphasised the importance of representing the voiceless citizens of Mysuru and expressed his support for the PFA’s efforts.

He indicated a willingness to collaborate in addressing the challenges faced by animals without a voice.

As a symbolic gesture, he also planted a Palash sapling to commemorate his visit and demonstrate his commitment to protecting the environment.

According to PFA Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan, Yaduveer’s visit to PFA underscores his dedication to serving not only his people but also the voiceless creatures who share this world with human beings.