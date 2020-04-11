Modi wears home-made face mask, discusses lockdown situation with CMs

April 11, 2020

I am available 24×7 for any assistance, PM tells State Heads

New Delhi: Wearing a home-made cloth face mask, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning discussed Coronavirus lockdown situation in the country with Chief Ministers of all the States via video conferencing.

PM Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown on Mar. 24 asking people to remain indoors informing them that it is the only way the virus can be contained from spreading.

With lockdown in its third and final week when the nation is expecting that it will be lifted, the Prime Minister discussed the situation with the Chief Ministers as many of them have been suggesting that the lockdown shouldn’t be lifted looking the current situation in the country as Coronavirus cases are on the rise.

In fact, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister suggested the Opposition Leader in the all-party meeting that in the current scenario, it wouldn’t be possible to lift the lockdown.

During the meeting, PM Modi informed Chief Ministers of all the States that he will be available 24×7 for any assistance and help to all the Ministers, Chief Ministers and officials. He asked CMs to suggest on the further roadmap to deal with Coronavirus crisis in the country. A presentation on the current scenario was also showed to the CMs during the meeting.

The Central Government is understood to have also obtained views on the issue from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders involved in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

This is for the second time the Prime Minister is interacting with the CMs via video link after the lockdown was imposed. During his April 2 interaction with Chief Ministers, Modi had pitched for a “staggered” exit from the ongoing lockdown.