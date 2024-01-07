BJP victory in LS polls will change State politics: B.Y. Vijayendra
January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra predicted that unprecedented victory awaits the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State which would be etched in golden letters and nobody can stop this from happening, with the State political scenario also set to witness a change that nobody would have even imagined.

Addressing the party workers during his visit to City BJP office at Chamarajapuram on Saturday, Vijayendra, who received felicitations from both city and district units of the party, said: “The people of the country are watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The weather of change is blowing in the State with the creation of a conducive environment for the party to emerge victorious in all the 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State. It is definite that the party will register historic win and if our expectations turn true, there will be dramatic changes in State politics and nobody could imagine the after effects.”

In a piece of advice to party leaders, Vijayendra said: “If we want to reach the target, the mental status of the leaders should change. If we think within the block restricting ourselves to a caste or class, the party cannot grow further. The party workers strive like a soldier during Assembly and LS polls.  Likewise, we should seriously consider the elections to Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and other local bodies, as these elections embolden our workers. With this, the roots of the party will become strong further cementing the success.”

Quoting the words of MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who made a mention of party leaders from old Mysuru region accommodated in the recent nomination of office-bearers to the State unit on priority, Vijayendra said: “If BJP should form the Government in the State with absolute majority, the party should win more seats in old Mysuru region. It is only if the party wins more seats in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan regions, BJP can form a Government with clear majority and work towards development of the State.”

