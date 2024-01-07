District In-charge Secretary holds review meeting

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-charge Secretary Dr. S. Selvakumar has urged the officials of various departments to complete the ongoing development projects in the district within the stipulated time and warned that if the grants sanctioned for projects is misused, disciplinary action will be taken by against officials concerned.

Dr. Selvakumar gave this warning at a progress review meeting which he chaired at ZP auditorium in the city, yesterday.

“If the projects are completed in time it will help the people. Otherwise, the grants reserved for the projects will return to the Government. Hence, all officials must take steps to complete all projects in the district within the prescribed time,” he said.

Directing the ZP Officials to prepare action plan to take up the job of providing bus shelters at rural places wherever necessary, the District in-charge Secretary also asked Officials to start the work of planting saplings along the road side under NREGA programme of Forest Department and give priority for building compound walls and playgrounds for schools.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra who spoke at the review meeting, informed that saplings have been planted in school playgrounds and they have been protected by Bio-fencing under Social Forestry Division of Forest Department. Many departments are implementing development projects through various agencies and the Officials have been directed to complete the projects within the prescribed time and added that 20,000 farmers have been registered to avail support prices for their crops.

Strict action has been taken to stop the menace of unauthorised clinics in the district. It is against the rules if qualified Unani and Ayurvedic doctors prescribe allopathy medicines and all Taluk Health Officers (THOs) have been directed to do regular inspections in this connection. It is observed that some clinics are operating under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act without having proper licence and Health department officials have been asked to carry out an inspection. —DC K.V. Rajendra

Education Department has taken up 9 works at various places at a cost of Rs. 37 lakh. Repair works at Anganawadi centres and Libraries have been taken up by the Department of Women and Child Welfare. Under the unrestricted grants of Zilla Panchayat, works on connecting roads, school compound, repair works at Anganawadi centres and hostels, Digital libraries have been undertaken. Under Krishi Bhagya scheme, Agricultural ponds are being provided in rural areas. —ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri