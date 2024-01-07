Three-day Mysuru Fest-2024 at Open Air Theatre from Jan. 26

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Brand Fest, spanning three days and branded as Mysuru Fest-2024, is set to unfold in the city from Friday, Jan. 26, extending through the weekend on Jan. 27 (Saturday) and Jan. 28 (Sunday).

Hosted by the Tourism Department, this mega event aims to provide a dynamic platform for showcasing the art, culture and heritage of Mysuru, simultaneously promoting tourism and elevating the city’s brand value.

Taking place at the Open Air Theatre of the University of Mysore, the Fest encompasses a diverse range of events, including the much-anticipated ‘Chitra Santhe’ and a lively flea market, all geared towards making the Fest a resounding success.

At a preliminary meeting held at Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road yesterday, Tourism Department Joint Director M.K. Savitha underscored the event’s crucial role in spotlighting Mysuru’s cultural richness and tourist attractions.

Showcasing art talent

The Fest promises an array of cultural events, notably featuring a ‘Chitra Santhe’ programme on Jan. 26, situated by the Clock Tower on the Mysore University campus. This artistic competition invites participation from artists of all ages, creating a platform for skilled artists and schoolchildren to showcase their talents, with winners acknowledged in two categories, as conveyed by Savitha.

Highlighting the Fest’s commitment to local engagement, Savitha emphasised its design to cater to both locals and tourists. Adjacent venues of the Open Air Theatre will host stalls representing various industries, providing opportunities for sales and display. Noteworthy are the stalls featuring Mysuru’s unique dishes, local products, and special snacks, spotlighting the city’s distinctive offerings.

Enhancing brand value

In addition to experiencing the city’s renowned art and culture, visitors will receive valuable information about tourist attractions and guidance for exploring the city’s significant sites. Savitha encouraged individuals engaged in crafting souvenirs and promoting local culture to operate stalls near venue, fostering a vibrant marketplace.

To enhance brand value of Mysuru, organisers urged prominent tourist spots, hotels, airports, railways, major roundabouts, and roads to prominently display the Brand Mysuru logo and mascot. Direct partners were also urged to leverage various media channels to promote the brand.

During the festival, special discounts on Mysore brand products will be available at stores owned by brand partners, contributing significantly to the promotion of local identity. Stalls featuring home decoration, children’s toys, women’s products, and health-related items will be given prominent placement.

Maximising visibility

To maximise visibility, the Tourism Department plans to deploy posters and banners at key tourist spots, providing comprehensive information about Mysuru Fest-2024 to visitors. The main event is scheduled for Jan 27 at 5:30 pm at the Open Air Theatre. Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Mysuru District Minister, will inaugurate the event, with Tourism Minister H.K. Patil in attendance. The evening will further showcase music and dance programs, featuring diverse forms of performing arts.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda, Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru President B.S. Prashanth, President of GSS Yoga Foundation D. Srihari, President of Drivers Association Nagaraju, President of D. Devaraj Urs Road Shop Owners and Tenants Association Veerabhadra, President of Tourist Guide Associations S.J. Ashok, President of Travels Association Devaraj, representatives from Mahalakshmi Sweet House, Bhima Jewellers and office-bearers of various city associations were present.