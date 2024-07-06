‘Have no role in exposing MUDA scam’
News

‘Have no role in exposing MUDA scam’

July 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar criticised Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday, dismissing Kumaraswamy’s allegations that he was involved in exposing the MUDA scam.

Shivakumar described Kumaraswamy as ‘mentally unstable’ during a media briefing at Vidhana Soudha. “Kumaraswamy’s accusations regarding my role in the MUDA scam are unfounded. He appears to have lost his mental balance and may require treatment,” he asserted.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s comment likening the closure of the CD factory to the opening of the MUDA factory, Shivakumar, also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, remarked, “Certain individuals seem unable to sleep or think without mentioning my name.”

