‘Reverse Vijayanagar site allotments’

July 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging serious irregularities in the allotment of developed sites totalling 36,753 sq. ft. in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage as compensation for the acquisition of 3.05 acres of land in Hinkal Survey No. 211 of Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, MLA T.S. Srivatsa has called on the Government to direct MUDA to cancel the allotment and reclaim the sites.

In a letter addressed to the State Chief Secretary on July 4, Srivatsa highlighted that the then MUDA Commissioner, in response to an application filed by A. Papanna (son of late Annaiah) on April 15, allotted the sites measuring 36,753 sq. ft. on June 12, blatantly violating norms.

He pointed out that these alternative sites were allocated within two months of the application, disregarding all regulations related to the 50:50 ratio plan. The MLA urged the Government to annul this allotment and reclaim the sites.

In another letter, also dated July 4, MLA urged the Govt. to suspend former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officials responsible for causing significant financial loss amounting to thousands of crores to the State exchequer in MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam, by flagrantly flouting rules and regulations.

Emphasising that the massive MUDA scam appears to be prima facie true, the MLA demanded the initiation of criminal proceedings against all implicated officials. He stressed that mere transfers would not suffice, advocating for stringent action and appropriate punishment for those found guilty.