BJP State Chief asks workers to strengthen Party at Booth-level

October 25, 2019

Mysuru: Maintaining that all hard-working Party workers will be suitably rewarded, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel asked them to focus on strengthening the Party at the Booth-level as it is vital for the Party to get a strong foothold.

Addressing a meeting of Party workers at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Kateel said that the resignation of some Congress and JD(S) legislators helped BJP to form Government in the State and as such these legislators cannot be ignored.

Admitting that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was under some pressure in the nominations to Boards and Corporations, he said that no individual is above the Party and the leaders and workers must understand this.

Asserting that the BJP would gain a massive majority in the next Assembly polls, Kateel assured the loyal party workers of considering them in the nomination to Boards and Corporations the next time.

Stating that the Party is emerging victorious everywhere, thanks to the efforts of senior leaders, he said that National BJP Chief Amit Shah has given some instructions on the strengthening of the party at the ground-level which needs to be followed.

Announcing that the BJP Central leadership has stipulated an age limit of 40-45 years for Mandal President, he said that the best performers will be elevated to the district-level and those at the district-level to State-level.

Underlining the need for ending caste politics, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards ending caste, vote-bank and goonda politics in the country.

Claiming that the upcoming by-polls was crucial for BJP Government, he called upon the Party workers to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate in Hunsur.

District BJP President M. Shivanna said that former MP C.H. Vijayashankar is likely to return to the partyfold and his re-entry will weaken Opposition leader Siddharamaiah’s hold in Mysuru region.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L.Nagendra, City BJP President B.H. Manjunath, former MLCs Thontadarya, Siddaraju and C. Ramesh, leaders M.V. Ravishankar, M. Appanna and others were present at the meeting.

