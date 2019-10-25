Tourist Guide assault case: Police launch search operation based on car registration number

October 25, 2019

Mysuru: Lashkar Police, who have registered a case against unknown persons who had assaulted Tourist Guide David Alexander on Tuesday morning, have began their search operation to trace and nab the absconding accused.

The Police, based on the car’s registration number, went to Bengaluru and collected the address of car owner from the RTO there.

The accused, who have snatched the mobile phone of David, have switched off the phone and the Police suspect that they may have hid the vehicle at an undisclosed place.

It may be recalled that Tourist Guide David was picked up by the accused near Good Shepherd Convent on the pretext of giving him drop, assaulted him with knife and iron rods, before snatching his money and mobile phone and throwing him out of the car near Fun Fort on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

