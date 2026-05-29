‘Royal family has no hatred towards Siddaramaiah’
News

‘Royal family has no hatred towards Siddaramaiah’

May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has no hatred or intolerance towards outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that Siddaramaiah is neither close nor far from the royal family.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the sidelines of a press meet on mega health check up camp at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Pramoda Devi, when asked to comment about Siddaramaiah’s exit as Chief Minister, said that though her husband late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and son Yaduveer Wadiyar were in politics, she stayed away from it and would not be drawn to politics in the future too. As such, she would not like to comment on Siddu’s resignation.

When asked about the fate of projects sanctioned by Siddaramaiah to his home district Mysuru, Pramoda Devi said that the new Chief Minister too should continue the projects and plans sanctioned for Mysuru and expedite their completion.

However, the elected representatives should collectively exert pressure on the new Chief Minister if Mysuru projects are ignored, delayed or discontinued, she said adding that the new CM must be given three to six months to settle down and get going.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching