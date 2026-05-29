‘Royal family has no hatred towards Siddaramaiah’

May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has no hatred or intolerance towards outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that Siddaramaiah is neither close nor far from the royal family.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the sidelines of a press meet on mega health check up camp at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Pramoda Devi, when asked to comment about Siddaramaiah’s exit as Chief Minister, said that though her husband late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and son Yaduveer Wadiyar were in politics, she stayed away from it and would not be drawn to politics in the future too. As such, she would not like to comment on Siddu’s resignation.

When asked about the fate of projects sanctioned by Siddaramaiah to his home district Mysuru, Pramoda Devi said that the new Chief Minister too should continue the projects and plans sanctioned for Mysuru and expedite their completion.

However, the elected representatives should collectively exert pressure on the new Chief Minister if Mysuru projects are ignored, delayed or discontinued, she said adding that the new CM must be given three to six months to settle down and get going.