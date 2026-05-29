Yellamma Colony continues to stink
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Yellamma Colony continues to stink

May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: There seems to be no response from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) towards resolving the issues related to basic civic amenities. Despite highlighting the problems at Yellamma Colony (Ward No. 8) in Bannimantap Industrial Area in Star of Mysore yesterday, officials are yet to take any action.

In what can be said as an example of MCC’s apathy, the officials have not cleared the garbage dump and prevent  manholes from overflowing, which has become a daily scene.

Everyday, residents wake up to foul smell emanating from stagnant sewage water in front of their houses and also from decaying garbage dump.

Earlier, following a pictorial report published in Mysuru Mithra (the sister publication of Star of Mysore) on May 25, both the MCC and Karnataka Slum Clearance Board (KSCB) visited the Colony and dug a trench using a JCB for the sewage water to flow. However, they did not clear the garbage.

Residents told Star of Mysore that their complaints to KSCB officials had gone to the drain as they continued to be neglected.

“Our cries have not been heard either by the elected representatives or the officials concerned and we are being treated worse than animals,” alleged the         residents.

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