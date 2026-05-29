Kodagu’s Col. Nithin Kuttappa promoted as Brigadier

May 29, 2026

Kodagu: Colonel Kandrathanda Nitin Kuttappa from Kodagu has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier in the Indian Army. Following his promotion, Brigadier Nitin Kuttappa has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir, where he has taken charge.

Prior to his promotion, Brigadier Kuttappa, was serving as a Deputy Commandant at Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington, Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

A native of Arameri village in Virajpet taluk, Brigadier Kuttappa serves in the 21st Madras Regiment. He is the son of Kandrathanda M. Muthanna, a retired SBI official, now residing in Bengaluru and Pushpa Muthanna (Konerira).

Brigadier Kandrathanda Nitin Kuttappa seen with his wife Maya Kuttappa and son Ronith.

Brigadier Kuttappa is married to Maya Kuttappa (Boppanda) and the couple has a son Ronith.