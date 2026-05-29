Home Nurse arrested for stealing gold jewels from senior citizens’ houses

May 29, 2026

170 grams gold worth over Rs. 22 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: A home nurse, who was appointed from an agency to take care of senior citizens, has been arrested for stealing 170 grams gold jewellery worth about Rs. 22.10 lakh from the houses of senior citizens, whom she was taking care of.

The arrested home nurse is 27-year-old Maheshwari, a native of Chamarajanagar. She had allegedly stolen the gold jewellery from the house of 82-year-old Muthavva Appanna, where she was appointed.

Maheshwari was deployed by the agency to take care of Muthavva a month ago. She had hoodwinked the family members and had stolen a total of 163 gram gold jewellery day-by-day.

Muthavva, who came to know about her missing jewellery, lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station, expressing her doubts on Maheshwari.

Vijayanagar Police, who registered a case, contacted the agency which had deployed Maheshwari to Muthavva’s house, obtained her address and brought her from Chamarajanagar for questioning.

During interrogation, Maheshwari is said to have confessed of stealing gold jewellery from Muthavva’s house and also confessed of stealing seven gram gold jewellery from a house in Pandavapura of Mandya district.

Based on the information provided by Maheshwari, Vijayanagar Police have recovered a total of 170 gram gold items worth Rs. 22.10 lakh from her.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and Vijayanagar Sub-Division ACP Raviprasad guided Vijayanagar Inspector M.R. Lava, Sub-Inspectors Anand, Jaikeerthi, Krishna, Vanajakshi, Head Constables Shankar, Pradeep Kumar, Prabhakar and Constables Venkatesh, Ningarajegowda, Manjunath and Ranjitha in the nabbing and recovery operation.