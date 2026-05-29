Yaduveer inaugurates Vasudevacharya’s 192nd birth anniversary in Mysuru

May 29, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 192nd birth anniversary of Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore Vasudevacharya, organised in association with Kannada and Culture Department, Government of Karnataka, for the first time, was celebrated at Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Sitarama Mandira, Narayana Shastry Road in the city yesterday.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who inaugurated the programme, offered floral tributes to the portrait of Vasudevacharya.

“Sri Prasanna Sitarama Mandira is an abode of heritage art, which has enormously contributed towards nurturing the indigenous musical heritage of Mysuru, by regularly organising music concerts and cultural programmes during Dasara and other occasions,” said Yaduveer.

Most of the music scholars were under the tutelage of Vasudevacharya, who shared a close knit bond with Mysore Palace. Being one among prominent music composers of his times, belonging to the legion of disciples of Saint Thyagaraja, Vasudevacharya was a leading composer, said Yaduveer.

Sri Prasanna Sitarama Mandira is one of the heritage buildings of the city, which is adorned with antique artefacts embodying Mysore Style. In the coming days, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will be brought to this place, under whose guidance, the works on conserving the building, with a modern touch, without compromising on its heritage aspects, will be conceived, assured Yaduveer.

Picture shows a section of the audience.

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa expressed his gratitude to the State Government for Kannada and Culture Department sponsoring the birth anniversary of Mysore Vasudevacharya and thanked former District In-charge Minister, for the gesture.

“Earlier, whoever great music composers came to Mysore, were visiting Mysore Vasudevacharya’s house only to show their musical prowess. Hence Mysore Vasudevacharya remains a popular name. Efforts will be made to host the birth anniversary of Mysore Vasudevacharya at Mysore Palace from next year,” said Yaduveer.

Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Karnatak vocalist and Musicologist Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi,Vice-President of Bidaram Sri Krishnappa’s Prasanna Sitarama Mandira S.K. Lakshminarayan (Babu) and Secretary Raghunandan were present.