Panic LPG bookings slow down servers

March 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A surge in phone calls from customers trying to book domestic LPG cylinders has crippled the centralised servers of oil and gas companies, distributors said, attributing the disruption to panic bookings.

Consumers attempting to book cylinders through their mobile phones reported being unable to connect to the booking servers, receiving continuous busy tones or experiencing abrupt call disconnections.

Officials from Government-owned oil marketing companies said the systems were not designed to handle such a massive volume of calls. “The servers have turned slow and unresponsive due to the unprecedented surge in call traffic,” they explained.

Meanwhile, the Centre has imposed a 25-day gap between refill bookings for domestic LPG cylinders. Although some companies allow bookings through mobile applications, a majority of consumers still depend on phone calls.

Stocks for two days

Amid the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, a few private suppliers have begun supplying gas at significantly higher prices. However, representatives of the hotel industry said the situation was not yet critical. “Hotels still have stocks that can last for another two days,” they said. However, many tea stalls and fast-food outlets in Mysuru have reportedly shut operations due to the unavailability of cylinders.

Mysore Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said oil companies have been instructed to supply only half the usual number of commercial cylinders. He also cautioned that domestic LPG cylinders must not be used for commercial purposes under any circumstances.

Members have been advised to explore alternative fuel options such as firewood stoves, briquettes or electric stoves, while keeping their menu simple and operation time short.