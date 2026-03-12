‘Include Mysuru in Urban Economic Zone scheme’

March 12, 2026

MP Yaduveer meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Mysuru’s inclusion

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru may soon receive a major development boost as the Union Government is considering the city for inclusion in the Urban Economic Zone (UEZ) initiative aimed at strengthening economically significant urban centres.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi yesterday and urged her to include Mysuru in UEZ scheme announced in the Union Budget.

Yaduveer highlighted that Mysuru, which enjoys global recognition for its rich heritage and cultural significance, deserves to be part of the initiative to strengthen its growth and development further.

According to Yaduveer, the Finance Minister assured him that steps would be taken to consider the proposal. Inclusion in the UEZ scheme would pave the way for comprehensive development projects in areas such as infrastructure, environment and public services, while safeguarding the city’s heritage and ecological character.

He also said, consultations would be held with experts, public representatives and citizens to gather suggestions and formulate suitable development plans for the city. Under the UEZ initiative, cities with a population of over five lakh, particularly tier-2 and tier-3 urban centres, are being prioritised for modern infrastructure upgrades.

Expressing optimism after the meeting, Yaduveer said, the Finance Minister had responded positively to the repeated requests made for Mysuru’s inclusion. “This initiative will unlock innovation and opportunities. Let us work together, beyond party lines, to make Mysuru globally acclaimed,” he said.

What is UEZ project?

The Urban Economic Zone (UEZ) project aims to accelerate urban growth across emerging cities. Cities such as Bengaluru, Surat, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur have already been included under the scheme.

Each zone is expected to receive an annual grant of Rs. 5,000 crore, to be implemented through public-private partnerships. The Centre also plans to establish Regional Medical Hubs as part of the broader development framework.