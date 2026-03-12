March 12, 2026

A stretch of road from Netaji Nagar to ORR junction cries for attention

Mysore/Mysuru: The main road that connects Netaji Nagar and Outer-ring Road (ORR) in the city, has turned into a waste dumping spot. The stretch of road near the burial ground, is littered with waste on the either side, much to the inconvenience of nearby residents.

The used pillows, beds, blankets, plastic carry bags and other types of waste have been disposed here. Any pranks to set fire to these wastes, may turn the stretch smoky, which is considered hazardous to health, for the harmful particles emitted through billowing smoke. The inhaling of smoke may choke the vulnerable lot, with the nearby residential areas like-Police Layout and Netaji Nagar, having many serving and retired Police personnel and teachers among others.

If any fire mishaps are not controlled in time, they may engulf, fast pervading the boundaries. As the Chamundi Hill, surrounded by thick vegetation, is located nearby, the forest cover encompassing the hill, may face threat, leading to destruction of natural resources.

Now, with several hospitals including JSS Ayurveda Hospital located in the vicinity, the ailing patients will be forced to bear the brunt. Making the situation worse, vested interests are dumping the waste at lake attacked to Netaji Nagar and Thippayyanakere, in a covert manner. If the authorities continue to turn a blind eye the concerned residents have warned of staging aggressive stir, according to social activist Lohit.