Star Pups: Adopt us…

March 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Indian desi pups (two male and one female) named Mango, Chikoo and Toffee, all 1.5 months old, which are de-wormed and vaccinated, are up for adoption at People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru.

All the three puppies are healthy, playful and ready to be adopted. PFA has urged the public to adopt the puppies and consider adoption as a way to address the growing crisis of abandoned and homeless dogs. For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected]

