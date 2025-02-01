Rs. 10,000 crore boost for startups, says Nirmala
News

February 1, 2025

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha, announced a fresh contribution of Rs. 10,000 crore to the Fund of Funds (FoF) for startups, supplementing the Government’s existing Rs. 10,000 crore commitment.

She highlighted that the FoF for startups has so far received commitments amounting to over Rs. 9 lakh crore, reflecting its significant role in fostering entrepreneurial growth in the country.

Additional infrastructure would be developed in IITs established post-2014, she added.

