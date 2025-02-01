Kodavas to take out 80-km peace march from tomorrow

February 1, 2025

Madikeri: The Kodava community, a martial race with a unique cultural identity, will embark on a peace march from Feb. 2 to 7 to raise awareness about their dwindling population and cultural erosion.

Organised by the Federation of Kodava Samajas, Kodava-speaking native communities and Kodava Language Communities Association, the 80-km march will begin in Kutta, near the Kerala border and conclude in Madikeri.

The community has voiced concerns over cultural marginalisation, citing incidents such as the denial of temple entry in traditional attire and a decline in political representation. Migration into Kodagu has further exacerbated fears of socio-political neglect.

Shrinking population

Once numbering around 3 lakh five decades ago, the Kodava population has now dropped to 1.25 lakh. Community leaders attribute this decline to factors such as migration for education and employment, inter-caste marriages, and economic-driven voluntary birth control. Today, only 40 percent of Kodavas reside in Kodagu, leading to a loss of political influence in the region.

The community also points to the commercial exploitation of Kodagu’s plantations by wealthy individuals and politicians from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Many of these buyers allegedly use plantations to launder money before converting them into commercial enterprises like resorts and wellness centres. This trend has led marginal farmers to sell their ancestral properties, weakening Kodava cultural roots and endangering Kodagu’s ecological balance. The peace march aims to bring national attention to these issues and advocate for policies that preserve Kodava heritage, safeguard land ownership and ensure political representation in their homeland.

Call for community unity

As a prelude to the peace march, a meeting of Kodava-speaking native communities, the Kodava Language Communities Association and Akhila Kodava Samaja was held recently at a private hotel in Virajpet.

Dr. Mechira Subhash Nanaiah, President of Kodava Language Communities Association emphasised the need for unity among Kodava-speaking communities to protect Kodagu’s identity and preserve Kodava culture.

He urged the Kodava community, which he described as the elder brother, to bring together 21 Kodava-speaking native communities. He highlighted that like-minded Kodava communities and leaders have unanimously decided to stand together, marking a new era of collective strength. The march will serve as a symbol of unity, showcasing solidarity of Kodava-speaking communities. Akhila Kodava Samaja President Paradanada Subramani Kaverappa assured that there would be no differences of opinion and that all Kodava-speaking groups would participate in the march. He called upon everyone who takes pride in the Kodava language and culture to support the initiative.