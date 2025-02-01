Renovated Government Museum Wellington House, Art Gallery inaugurated

February 1, 2025

Tourism Minister H.K. Patil views exhibits along with District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

Mysuru: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil inaugurated the renovated Government Museum Wellington House and Art Gallery on Irwin road in the city yesterday.

Minister Patil later went through the exhibits in the gallery and was bowled over by the Mysore style and Thanjavur style artefacts, art works on the cupboards standing on elephant ivory, used to keep the letters during the era of princely rule. He directed the officials to preserve the exhibits for posterity.

Speaking to media persons, he said, the Wellington building has been renovated at an estimated cost of Rs. 80 lakh and the art gallery at the cost of Rs. 19 lakh. The tourists must visit the museum and have a glimpse of the rare exhibits.

Minister Patil also informed that, the Central Government has given its permission to carry out excavations at Lakkundi in Gadag and Rajghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The excavation work is expected to begin this month.

Awareness is created among the locals at Lakkundi, about the significance behind the conservation of remnants of the past. About 10 teams assisted by the people have already collected about 1,050 ancient articles, that are expected to save the pieces of history for coming generation.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department A. Devaraju were present.

‘Attractive gallery in old DC Office’

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration, if Mysuru is called as the ‘Cultural Capital of the Country’. To substantiate this, the treasury at Mysore Palace has interesting objects of yore, valued at several crores of rupees. It includes over 40,000 artefacts, 31,000 coins that includes 10,000 gold coins, 500 silver and 6,000 bronze coins and over 1,000 specially made metal art works. If a part of the old DC Office is allotted, it can be converted into an attractive museum, said Tourism Minister Patil.

The Minister requested District Minister to have a word with the Chief Minister in this regard and Dr. Mahadevappa replied in positive.