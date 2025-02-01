Opposition walks out, demanding discussion on Kumbh Mela tragedy
Opposition walks out, demanding discussion on Kumbh Mela tragedy

February 1, 2025

New Delhi: Demanding discussion on the “Maha Kumbh tragedy”, the Opposition parties on Saturday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As soon as the Finance Minister stood up to present the Budget, members of the Samajwadi Party led by its chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition outfits demanded a discussion on the ‘Maha Kumbh’ tragedy”.

While urging the Opposition MPs to take their seats, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said they will be given ample opportunities during the discussion on the vote of thanks to the President’s address. The Opposition members did not pay any heed to the Speaker’s request and, raising slogans, staged a symbolic walkout from the House.

