‘Delay in handing over land for Ashraya houses’

December 14, 2025

Chamaraja MLA takes officials to task

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda took the officials to task for the delay in handing over land reserved for Ashraya houses at various places coming under Chamaraja Assembly segment.

The MLA was addressing officials at Chamaraja Constituency Ashraya Samiti meeting held at the MCC Hall here recently.

“There has been a delay on the part of MCC officials for the preparation of a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for Ashraya Group Housing scheme. 23 acres out of the available 24.09 acres of land coming under Survey No.65 at Hanchya village in the taluk has been reserved for Ashraya housing scheme. During the Ashraya Samiti meeting held on Oct. 28, 2024, the officials were directed to prepare a revised DPR for the construction of 1,704 group houses in that land. But even after 13 months, the officials have failed in preparing the DPR,” he said and directed the officials to complete the DPR by the end of this month and submit a proposal to the Government.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif assured that the DPR will be prepared at the earliest and the proposal would be submitted to the Government soon.

Seeking clarification from Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar over the delay in handing over 6 acres of available Government land in Bandipalya Survey Number 7 for the execution of Ashraya scheme, Harishgowda directed the Tahsildar to take measures for handing over the land without any further delay.

Expressing disappointment over the delay in allotment of houses and sites in Bogadi Ashraya Layout, the MLA directed the MDA (Mysuru Development Authority) Secretary to address this issue at the earliest.

Harishgowda further said that measures will be taken for allotment of houses to Ayyajjayyahundi Survey No.17 beneficiaries at Hanchya.

The meeting also discussed the issue of issuance of title deeds for houses built by the MCC to 13 Dalit families at Kukkarahalli. The MLA, noting that there are no records available in the MCC and that the allotment of houses had not been done as per the process under Ashraya Housing Scheme, told the MCC Commissioner to consider this as a special case and issue Title Deeds to these families.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, MCC Deputy Commissioner Dasegowda and other officials were present.