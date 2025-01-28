Chamaraja MLA launches development works

January 28, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda launched several development works in his Constituency yesterday.

He launched the road re-asphalting and UGD works in front of Jaganmohan Palace and Cross Roads at a cost of Rs. 116 lakh and also performed guddali puja for development works and UGD works in Nazarbad Masjid Cross Roads and Durgamma Temple Cross Road in Ward No. 40. The funds are being provided under 15th Finance Grants of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Speaking after launching the works, the MLA said that development works worth Rs. 50 crore have already been started and 50 percent of the works are completed at some places.

Block President Ramesh Rayappa, Ward President Nanjundaswamy, Anand, Mohan Kumar, leaders Mahadevu, Manjunath and others were present.