Search continues at MUDA Office

January 28, 2025

Mysuru: Officials from the Mysuru Lokayukta SP Office conducted a search operation at the MUDA office on Monday as part of their probe into the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The search began at 9 am in the MUDA Office conference hall, where officials reviewed and transcribed audio recordings tied to a meeting in which the decision to allot valuable sites in exchange for land was reportedly made. The audio, captured by CCTV cameras, provided critical evidence of the discussions during the meeting.

Using these recordings, Lokayukta officials identified discrepancies between the conversations and the minutes recorded by 10 MUDA staff members. These findings were a key focus of the operation. SP T.J. Udesh has returned to headquarters after submitting the investigation report to the High Court.