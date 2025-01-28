Con couple cheats 35 villagers, go at large

January 28, 2025

Aadhaar cards of villagers used to obtain Rs. 50 lakh loan from microfinance companies

Tumakuru: A couple from Doddahosahalli in Puravara hobli, Madhugiri taluk, has gone missing after allegedly securing loans worth several lakhs of rupees from microfinance companies using the identities of unsuspecting villagers.

The accused, identified as Prathap and Ratnamma, disappeared mysteriously two months ago. Their fraudulent activities came to light only recently when around 35 villagers began receiving repayment notices from microfinance companies.

According to the villagers, the couple, who were well-educated and trusted in the community, gained their confidence by claiming they were in financial distress.

They collected Aadhaar cards from 35 women, mostly from farming families, under the pretence of securing loans on their behalf and repaying the amounts.

The women, convinced by their story, handed over their Aadhaar cards. Using these, the couple allegedly secured loans totalling Rs. 50 lakh from over 10 microfinance companies before fleeing the village.

The couple reportedly operated through an association they had formed, leveraging their strong rapport with microfinance firms to secure maximum loan amounts using the villagers’ Aadhaar details.

The affected villagers have complained to the Police, seeking action against the couple and the recovery of the loan amounts.