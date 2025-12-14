MCDCC polls: Hunsur MLA alleges irregularities in counting of votes
December 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the counting of votes was taken up on Friday for three seats of MCDCC Bank Board of Directors  following a Court clearance, during which Congress backed candidates were declared victorious in all the three seats, Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, who is also a former MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank President, has alleged irregularities in the counting of votes.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Harish Gowda accused the Congress party of altering the ballot papers in order to secure victory in the MCDCC Bank polls. Stating that the losing candidates will knock on the doors of the Court, he alleged that the Court order was violated in the counting of votes, by changing the ballot papers.

Pointing out that former Co-operation Minister K.N. Rajanna had himself admitted that the Department had intentionally added five votes in the election to Co-operative bodies in the State in order to ensure victory, Harish Gowda maintained that the counting of votes that was taken up on Friday, was an extended part of such an agenda to secure victory by any unfair means.

Claiming that the Court had barred declaration of results while allowing counting of votes, the MLA contended that the declaration of results was a clear violation of the Court order.

Continuing, he said two of the three voters had told him that they had voted for the JD(S)-BJP backed candidates, Harish Gowda said the losing candidates have alleged that their ballot papers were changed at the booths itself and now they were ready to knock on the doors of the Court, challenging the declaration of results.

Maintaining that the irregularities in the counting process had resulted in loss of faith in the administrative system, the MLA said he has sought the authorities to provide CCTV footages of the booths. The Opposition will wage a legal battle challenging the MCDCC Bank results,                               he noted.

