Former MP accuses Rahul Gandhi of fostering false propaganda on ‘Vote theft’ 
News

December 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also a former AICC President, is obsessed to  become the Prime Minister of the country either by hook or crook, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha alleged that Rahul Gandhi seems to have gone mad as he is repeatedly making ‘Vote Chori’ (Vote theft) claims wherever he goes.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Simha maintained that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chorl’ propaganda was totally baseless. Asserting that Rahul Gandhi would continue with his false campaign and propaganda to mislead the people, he said that such madness of Rahul may continue until he becomes the Prime Minister, which unfortunately for him, would never happen. The former MP also quoted an old Kannada adage Hucchu Bido Tanaka Maduve Agalla, Maduve Ago Tanaka Hucchhu Bidalla to describe Rahul Gandhi, meaning that ‘One would not get married unless his madness goes and madness does not go until one gets married’.

