A poetic evening… Literary dialogue on ‘Inked in the Hills’ held

December 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A unique literary dialogue titled ‘Inked in the Hills,’ featuring two Kodava writers and poets, was held last evening at The Green Hotel, Chittaranjan Palace, on Hunsur Road.

The poetry dialogue brought together two poets — Dr. Ravin Chengappa, a Mysuru-based dentist  and Subbaiah Nuchimanyanda Muthanna.

Dr. Ravin Chengappa, whose work ‘Leaves of the Poet Tree’ was discussed and Subbaiah’s  poetry collection titled ‘From Reverie to Requiem,’ with  22 poems that navigate the full arc of human emotion, was also read.

The poets observed that while long prose and essays allow for deeper emotional exploration, modern readers often struggle to devote sufficient time to format, such as poetry.

Poetry, with its brevity, rhythm and dramatic pauses, they said, offers a more immediate and effective way to capture human emotions, everyday realities and cultural nuances.

Each poem, they noted, can resonate differently — intimately for some and as entertainment for others.

The programme was attended by Prof. K.C. Belliappa, Jammada Ganesh, Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah and Sujatha, among others.

