Press Day celebrated, journalists honoured

December 14, 2025

Media credibility vital for democracy, says MP Yaduveer Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) has its own rich traditions and that journalists have rendered commendable service to society since the time of the erstwhile Mysuru rulers.

He was speaking after inaugurating Press Day-2025, organised by the MDJA at Vijnana Bhavan on the Manasagangothri campus this morning. Awards were presented to journalists from across the district.

Observing that journalists often make sacrifices to safeguard the democratic system, Yaduveer noted that old newspapers continue to serve as valuable sources for understanding history.

“It is true that the media plays a vital role in protecting democracy. The contribution of journalists to community development is significant, and journalist associations have been functioning in an organised manner to help build a better society,” he said.

Referring to infrastructure projects, the MP said the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway is expected to be completed by March 2027. He noted that land acquisition is still pending for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line, and added that Mysuru City Railway Station will soon have 12 platforms.

He also said that the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK), Mysuru, will soon be granted autonomous status, stressing that development should complement the region’s rich traditions.

Delivering the keynote address, A. Hariprasad, Editor of News18 Kannada, said it is the responsibility of journalists to maintain credibility in society.

Awards for journalists

Senior journalists V. Mahesh Kumar, Chief Editor of Just Kannada online portal, Mysuru and T.A. Sadiq Pasha, reporter of Andolana at Talakad, were presented the Senior Journalist of the Year awards in the urban and rural categories, respectively.

K.S. Manjunath Swamy, Sub-Editor of Vijaya Karnataka, received the Best Sub-Editor of the Year award, while S. Udayshankar, Photographer of The New Indian Express, was honoured with the Best Senior Photographer of the Year award.

C.M. Madhusudhan of Suvarna News was presented the Best Reporter award, while Pramod Prabhu of TV9 received the Best Senior Reporter and Best Senior Cameraman of the Year awards, respectively.

Ravi Pandavapura of News First was presented the Best District Reporter Award and Sriram of TV9 received the Award for Best Coverage of Mysuru Dasara-2025.

A. Ganesh, reporter of Star of Mysore, the city’s English evening daily, was presented the Best English Report of the Year award, while D.R. Mahesh of Andolana received the Best Kannada Report of the Year award. S.R. Madhusudhan, Photographer of The Times of India, was presented the Annual Photographer honour.

In the electronic media category, K.S. Anand, Reporter, News18; P. Rahul, Photographer, News18; Chandan Balaram, Reporter, Indian TV and L. Satish, Photographer, Indian TV, were presented awards for best reporting.

MDJA President K. Deepak presided over the function.

MLC K. Shivakumar, CM’s Media Adviser K.V. Prabhakar, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda and Anil Chikkamadu, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivanand Tagadur, GSS Group Chairman Srihari Dwarakanath, MDJA General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan and others were present.