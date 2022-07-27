Sculptor L. Shivalingappa’s books released

July 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the erstwhile Mysore rulers had worked for the welfare of the people like no other kingdom in the country, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the democratic type of governance came into being during the rule of the Maharajas (Rajaprabhutva) itself.

He was speaking after releasing renowned Sculptor and Mysore Art Gallery Founder L. Shivalingappa’s book titled ‘Kannada Naadina Vachanakaararu – Sachitra Kathamaalike-1’ at the programme organised under the joint aegis of Sri Nataraja Pratishtana, Sri Hosmutt, Sri Nataraja PU College for Women, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota and Mysore Art Gallery at Sri Nataraja auditorium on Shankar Mutt Road in the city on Monday.

Contending that the State made progress in all fields under the rule of Chamaraja Wadiyar and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Vishwanath said that the rule of the Maharajas was model to the entire world.

Noting that we have to remember the Wadiyars for introducing democratic system of governance, the MLC said that though there is democracy in England, the monarchy is still being respected and Queen Elizabeth is invited for Parliament. But the situation in our country is different, he regretted.

Recalling the conduct of Dasara in the past few decades, Vishwanath said that then Dasara was held under sponsorship. But now the scenario has drastically changed with the Government releasing anywhere between Rs. 10 crore and Rs. 20 crore for Dasara.

Reminiscing the days when he was the Mysuru District in-Charge Minister, Vishwanath said that the practice of ‘Gajapayana’ from Veeranahosahalli started when he was the Minister. In those days, the Dasara elephants used to walk 75 kms to reach Mysuru. But now this practice has been given a go by and elephants are being brought to the city in trucks, he said.

Author Shivalingappa said that painters are leading a life of difficulty as there is no encouragement for them. His book aims at introducing painting and other art works in all Palaces of Mysuru, he added.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who spoke after releasing Shivalingappa’s another book ‘Aramaneya Drushyakale Mattu Kalavidaru,’ said that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s rule was the golden era for the State.

Stating that Nalwadi always encouraged art and culture, he said that he was happy that the Government has come forward to name the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and to name the City Railway Station after Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Writer Prof. C. Naganna spoke about the books released on the occasion.

Sri Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, Nataraja Pratishtana’s Dr. S. Shivarajappa, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and others were present.