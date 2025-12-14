‘Scientific planning key to Greater Mysuru’

December 14, 2025

Public debate focuses on vision for Greater Mysuru; examines what Mysuru truly needs

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has advocated the need for a systematic and scientific approach to the development of Mysuru city, in line with the State Government’s ‘Greater Mysuru’ decision, while maintaining a balance between heritage and modernity.

He was speaking during a public interaction on the topic ‘Greater Mysore or Greater Vision — What does the city truly need?’, organised by well-known neurologist Dr. Shushrutha Gowda of V.R. Trust at Rani Bahadur Auditorium, Manasagangothri, in the city this morning.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, who has been vocal in opposing the construction of flyovers in the city, clarified that he was not against development initiatives.

“One cannot stop either positive or negative approaches to urbanisation and development. What is required is a proper framework that allows the natural growth of the city while ensuring a quality of life for its residents,” he said.

Cautioning against plans that could push Mysuru — which has already witnessed substantial growth — towards becoming another Bengaluru, Yaduveer said the city should not meet the fate of the State capital, which is plagued by multiple challenges.

“It is not wise to find solutions after creating a mess. Instead, we must plan scientifically in advance to enhance the city’s value,” he observed.

While acknowledging that developmental projects are inevitable, he stressed that they should not lead to chaos. He urged the Government to earmark funds to provide basic infrastructure and modern amenities, particularly in areas located within a five-km radius of the city, with support from both the State and Central Govts.

World recognition

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said Mysuru needs world recognition, with tourism serving as a major attraction. While many developed cities have witnessed significant tourism growth, Mysuru still lags, he noted.

Greater Mysuru, he added, should not be limited to the development of roads and underground drainage lines alone, but should focus on systematic growth. “The city is not defined by Dasara alone. A comprehensive plan must be drafted after seeking expert opinion before implementing any projects,” he said.

Model Mysore State

Retired IAS officer A. Ravindra, former Chief Secretary of the State Government, said Mysore (now Mysuru) was once a model State, earning wide recognition for its planned development. While Bengaluru’s population has touched 1.4 crore, Mysuru should not follow the same trajectory, he cautioned.

Although Greater Mysuru spans a vast area, it must be built on a clear vision. He suggested that a group of experts be constituted to prepare and submit a detailed report outlining suitable plans for the city’s development.

Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, actor and theatre director Prakash Belawadi, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Nagaraj, economist Prof. (retd.) K.C. Basavaraj, journalist Shyam Sundar Vattam and Chetan were present.