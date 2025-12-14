Carol singing competition ushers in Christmas season

December 14, 2025

100 teams comprising over 4,000 carollers take part

Mysore/Mysuru: The 33rd carol singing competition, organised by Carmel Catholic Association (CCA), Mysuru, got to a colourful start at the jam-packed auditorium in Teresian College, Siddarthanagar in city this morning.

The competition was inaugurated by Bishop Emeritus of Mysore Dioceses Most Rev. Dr. Thomas Antony Vazhappilly by lighting the lamp, Managing Director (MD) of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) S. Suhas, who was unable to attend the inaugural function, had sent a video message which was screened to the audience.

The competition is being held to celebrate the peace, hope, joy and goodwill of the Christmas season by spreading messages of love and unity through carols.

A total of 100 teams, comprising over 4,000 carollers (each team comprising 40 to 45 members) from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, are taking part in the competition by singing carols in Kannada, English and other regional languages. The competition is divided into 12 categories, including schools, colleges and Churches among others and each team is given five minutes to present their carrol.

The first three winners in each category will be awarded trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000. The institution securing the highest cumulative points will be awarded champions trophy.

Provincial St. Pauls Province Mysore and CCA Patron Rev. Fr. Augustine Payampalli CMI, CCA President Prof. Joseph Mathew, Secretary M.K. Johnny and Committee Member Maryjamma were present.

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 6.30 pm today at the same venue. Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna will be the chief guest.

MDES Secretary Rev. Fr. Edward William Saldanha will deliver the valedictory address. Vice-President (Works) of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., V. Eswara Rao, Principal of Teresian College Sr. Dr. Rohini and Chief Human Resources Officer of Infosys Shaji Mathew will be the guests of honour.