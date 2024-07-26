‘Those with plots must make way for needy’

July 26, 2024

Mysuru has ample space, facilities and everyone has the right to live here, says former CITB Chairman D. Madegowda

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chairman of City Improvement Trust Board (CITB, now MUDA) D. Madegowda, popularly known as ‘Mane Madegowda’ for his role in launching the ‘Asha Mandira’ scheme, has affirmed that there are enough plots available in Mysuru to provide land to all deserving individuals, provided that those who already own homes do not interfere with process.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Madegowda, who is also a former MLC, addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and emphasised that plots are available for everyone in Mysuru who lacks a plot or home. He criticised house-owners for interfering in the allocation process.

Madegowda urged people’s representatives to advocate strongly for this cause. He suggested they set aside self-interest, caste biases and political ambitions to focus on public service. He also recommended that CM Siddaramaiah, a native of Mysuru, adopt a more flexible approach to achieve this goal.

Survey of houses

“We previously conducted a survey by visiting each house while beating ‘dangura’ or drums. If officials and public representatives undertake a similar survey now to identify those without sites or shelter, we can allocate the available plots to deserving individuals,” he said.

He added that it is incorrect to claim that all 86,000 applicants for sites at MUDA are deserving. Those who already have plots or homes should voluntarily step aside to make room for those in need.

“Mysuru has ample space and facilities such as water, roads, electricity and solar energy. It has all the amenities needed to become a paradise. Everyone has the right to live here. However, if MUDA or the Government manages its responsibilities effectively, it will be possible to provide shelter for all,” he said.

“During our tenure, we conducted a survey and provided 26,000 plots to those without homes. If MUDA acquires land from farmers through mutual agreements and allocates plots according to regulations, all issues can be resolved,” Madegowda added.