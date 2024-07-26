25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2024

Organisations take out bike rally, procession in city

Mysuru: Marking Silver Jubilee celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas, various organisations including Ex-Servicemen Associations took out a bike rally, procession and distributed sweets to the members of the public this morning.

The Rotary Club of Heritage Mysore, along with Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association, Mysuru District Unit, had organised a bike rally from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle to Chikkammanikethana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar, where a stage programme was held.

Over 300 people took part in the bike rally which was flagged off by MLC C.N. Manjegowda, who is the Hon. President of the Association. The bike rally passed via Railway Station Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Prabha Talkies Road, Gandhi Square, Town Hall, Hardinge Circle, Doddakere Maidan Road, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Maharaja College Grounds, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, New Kantharaj Urs Road, Akshaya Bhandar, Vijaya Bank Circle, Somani College, Chitrabhanu Road Kuvempunagar Complex and Udayaravi Road to reach Chikkammanikethana Kalyana Mantap.

MLC Manjegowda, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and former MLA M.K. Somashekar, who were the chief guests, led the bike rally in an open vehicle.

Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas this morning by garlanding the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa.

Floral tributes

Meanwhile, Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association also celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas by offering floral tributes to the statue of Field Marshal Cariappa at Metropole Hotel Circle. Sweets were distributed to the public to celebrate the day.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda, who was the chief guest, told the ex-servicemen that it has been decided to allot H Category houses to ex-servicemen who had applied for houses and assured of all help for the construction of the War Memorial which is coming up near the old DC Office.

Floral tributes were paid to the portraits of martyrs Capt. Vikram Batra, Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey and Capt. Saurabh Kalia on the occasion.

Association Founder-President P.K. Biddappa, Vice-President Narasegowda, Secretary S.R. Ravikumar, Joint Secretary K.S. Suresh, Treasurer B.M. Gopal and others were present.

Procession

Marking Kargil Vijay Diwas-25, Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement took out a procession in city this morning.

Over 450 people including about 300 NCC cadets, who assembled near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace took out a procession, which passed via K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road to reach Metropole Circle (Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle). National Anthem was sung on reaching the Circle.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. It commemorates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War on July 26, 1999, after a three-month-long conflict and to honour soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.