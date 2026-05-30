Fake info on social media poses bigger challenge: VC

May 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said that the cornucopia of information available on cellphone has thrown a new challenge to the youngsters to identify genuine and fake messages.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day MyDLIS Diamond Jubilee Summit organised by Department of Studies in Library and Information Science, Manasagangothri, in association with Mysore University Information and Library Science Alumni Network (MILAN) at Vijnana Bhavan here yesterday.

People blindly believe in the barrage of fake information received on various social media networks. The only tool to address this situation is books. Earlier, the litterateurs and students were visiting library to glean information as the libraries in those days were widely regarded as door to knowledge, he said.

Explaining about the scourge of fake messages, Prof. Lokanath said, the students, right from their primary classes to Post-Graduation, are largely dependent on digital media, deviating them from the habit of reading books. The students and researchers should study the trend deeply, the VC advised.

Highlighting the role of libraries in providing accurate and reliable knowledge during this challenging era, Prof. Lokanath said, however, the discipline to learn among the students is on a decline. The present genre is losing patience, he rued.

Instead of reading the thesis in a hurry, they should develop the habit of studying with an analytical approach, he said.

Retired Professors Dr. Shalini R. Urs, Dr. P.Y. Rajendra Kumar, Dr. L. Usha Devi, wife of late Dr. Chowdappa, Prof. Khaiser Jahan Begum, Prof. Mallinath Kumbar, Prof. K.S. Raghavan and N.V. Satyanarayana were felicitated with DJS Excellence Award.

The felicitation ceremony was followed by an interaction, moderated by Dr. M.V. Sunil on the topic ‘Pros and Cons of Education and Professional Life.’

The book ‘Mastering RDA’ authored by HoD, Library and Information Science Prof. N.S. Harinarayana was released. Dr. N. Vasanth Raju, Dr. Shylendra Kumar, Dr. J. Lohit, B.P. Prakash of MILAN and others were present.

The Library and Information Science in India has a history spanning several decades. The Nalanda Mahavihara at Patna in Bihar, which was established during the reign of Gupta dynasty in 5th century, had one of the ancient libraries. It attracted scholars from Japan, China, Korea and several other foreign nations. Over 10,000 students were pursuing studies, under the tutelage of 2,000 and odd teachers.

The invasions carried out by foreign rulers in 12th century destroyed the valuable books of the library, as recorded in the annals of history. Considering its historical and cultural significance, the ruins of Mahavihara is declared as a ‘UNESCO World Heritage Site’ —Dr. Vikram Sampath, Author and Historian