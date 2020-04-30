MUDA presents surplus budget of Rs.1.58 crore in COVID times

April 30, 2020

Proposal to be sent to Government to auction 1,255 stray sites

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) presented a Rs.1.58 crore surplus budget (2020-21) on Tuesday last.

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju presented the budget after sending budget copies to all members and after getting it approved from Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the MUDA Chairman.

MUDA has estimated revenue earnings of Rs.324.50 crore and proposes to spend Rs.322.92 crore in 2020-21, which results in a surplus budget of Rs.1.58 crore. It had expected earnings of Rs.405.87 crore through various avenues in 2019-20 but succeeded in collecting only Rs.289.54 crore from April to December 2019 and expects a revenue collection of Rs. 61.30 crore from January to March 2020.

Four new layouts

MUDA has planned four new residential layouts at Dhanagalli (47 acres), Jayapura Hobli, Daripura (20 acres) and Kalale in Kasaba Hobli of Nanjangud taluk (22 acres).

MUDA has also proposed to acquire a total of 20 acres and 12 guntas of land at Malalaadi and Chikkaharadanahalli in the taluk where farmers have shown interest in formation of layouts on 50:50 basis.

MUDA has completed JMC (measurement certificate) process in respect of Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar Second Stage, Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Nagar Second Stage, Swarna Jayantinagar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Nagar, Lalithadrinagar Second Stage and R.T. Nagar Second Stage. Soon a proposal for forming these layouts will be sent to the Government and MUDA has set aside Rs.10 crore for these projects in the current year.

Truck terminals

Rs.20 lakh has been earmarked for preparation of DPR for construction of truck terminals at Mysuru-Bengaluru Road Ring Road junction and at Nagawala junction.

Bannimantap Grounds

The other plans include submission of a proposal to the Government regarding auction of 1,255 stray sites, development of Lingambudhi Lake and Hinkal Lake and augmentation of seating capacity at Bannimantap Parade Grounds from the existing 32,000 to 40,000. MUDA has earmarked Rs.1.5 crore this year for seating capacity augmentation, which is estimated to cost Rs.4.5 crore.

Drinking water project

Rs. 25 crore has been set aside for execution of the ambitious Hale Unduvadi drinking water project that is aimed at supplying regular drinking water from KRS backwaters to 92 villages and several localities of the city and completion of missing link works on the Ring Road, among others.