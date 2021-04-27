Markets odd-even rule junked?

April 27, 2021

Decision today evening

Mysore/Mysuru: The plans of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to implement odd-even rules in all congested markets in city under which traders are allowed to sell fruits, vegetables, puja items and other essentials on alternate days from 6 am to 5 pm has run into rough weather as the State Government has announced COVID-19 Curfew from 9 pm today till 6 am on May 12.

The Government has allowed a shopping window of only four hours between 6 am and 10 am where shoppers can purchase essential items. Later, even markets have to close.

The MCC now has to decide on the implementation of the plan from tomorrow in the wake of the four-hour shopping window. Traders have appealed to the civic body to revoke the rule.

The odd-even rule was passed on Apr. 23 and was to be in force till May 4. However, the rule was not to be applied on weekend curfew. As per the odd-even rule, sheds or outlets under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables would be allowed to operate according to their numbers.

Under the system, odd- and even-numbered shops in the Devaraja Market, Mandi Market and Vani Vilas Market are opened alternate days. While on one day, shops numbering 1,3,5,7,9… would be allowed to do business, the next day, shops numbering 2,4,6,8,10… would be permitted to open.

The MCC had passed the rule based on recommendations received from the Government in the wake of a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the last one month and amidst reports of violation of social distancing norms in congested markets.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that now with the four-hour window, the earlier day-long odd-even plan may not hold good. “I will call the office-bearers of the wholesale markets and take a suitable decision by today evening in the wake of the new Government order. Enough care would be taken not to inconvenience both the traders and the shopping public,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President of Devaraja Market Tenants Association S. Mahadev said that the odd-even formula, if implemented even during the time of the four-hour window, would result in losses. “The MCC should shelve this plan as the revised Government order on COVID Curfew has been issued. As per the order, all the merchants and the shoppers will only have time from 6 am to 10 am to shop. If the odd-even plan is implemented now, we will face severe losses,” he said.

Mahadev said that the MCC had intended to curb virus infection in the wholesale markets by implementing the odd-even rule. “We did not have a problem with the rule as till today (Apr. 27) we were following it. Now if the MCC continues the same plan during the four-hour period till May 12, we will starve and it will be an added blow to us,” he said.