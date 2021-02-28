COVID vaccine at Pvt. Hospitals will cost Rs. 250 per dose
February 28, 2021

It is free at Government facilities

New Delhi: The Union Government has fixed Rs. 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered on citizens above 60 years of age and persons above 45 years with comorbidities as part of Phase-3 vaccination drive starting from tomorrow. 

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, interacted with Health Secretaries and Mission Directors of all States and Union Territories on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups through a video-conference yesterday. States were explained that private hospitals functioning as COVID Vaccination Centre (CVCs) can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs. 250 per person per dose along with electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard. User names and passwords must be provided to Private Hospitals to facilitate effective use of CoWIN 2.0. In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure seamless flow of vaccines to them.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the States. The simplified one page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

He said there would be Govt. Hospitals which will be used as CVCs such as Medical College Hospitals, District Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub-Centres and Health and Wellness Centres. The Government CVCs will offer free vaccination for all with the Central Government bearing the full cost of the vaccination. All Private Health Facilities which would serve as Govt. CVCs must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National CoWin technology platform. All private health facilities must also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

