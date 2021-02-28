House burglars arrested

February 28, 2021

Gold ornaments worth Rs. 31 lakh recovered, car seized

Mysore/Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested notorious house burglars and have recovered 611 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 31 lakh besides seizing a car used for the crime.

The arrested are 54-year-old Fayaz Ahmed, a native of Saragur, now residing in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage and 43-year-old Imtiaz Ahmed, a resident of Bharath Nagar in city.

The arrests were made on Feb. 23 at about 6 am at Ring Road-Naidu Nagar junction. The Police also found various equipment used to commit house burglaries and a pistol-sized air gun in the car.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have told the Police that on Dec. 10 night, they had burgled a locked house at Subash Nagar and had decamped with 800 grams gold ornaments and Rs. 60,000 cash from the house.

The Police produced the accused before a Court and later took them into custody for further investigation, during which the accused told the Cops about another person, who had disposed the stolen booty.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police arrested 41-year-old Mohammed Parveez of Mandi Mohalla on Feb. 26 and during interrogation, Parvez is said to have told the Police that he had pledged the stolen gold at a private gold finance company in Udayagiri and other places, following which the Cops recovered 611 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 31 lakh.

Accused Fayaz Ahmed was earlier allegedly involved in 24 property theft cases and was convicted, while Parvez was earlier involved in receiving stolen goods and was remanded to judicial custody, a Police pressnote said.

DCP (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided CCB Inspector R. Jagadish, ASIs D.G. Chandregowda and Asgar Khan and staff Ramaswamy, Ganesh, M.R. Chikkanna, Shivaraju, Lakshmikanth, Yakub Shariff, Saleem Pasha, Anand, Anil, C.M. Manju, Gurudevaradhya, Kumar, Shyamsundar, Mamata, Ramya, Gautham and Shivakumar in the nabbing, recovery and seizing operation.