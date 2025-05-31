Actor refuses to apologise on ‘Kannada born from Tamil’ remark

May 31, 2025

Vedikes stage protest in Mysuru

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan refused to tender a public apology over his recent comment on Kannada language stating the he would only apologise if he had committed wrong.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, he said, “If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, I will not. This is my lifestyle, please don’t tamper with it.”

The controversy erupted when Kamal Haasan during a promotional event in Chennai for is upcoming movie ‘Thug Life’ said, “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The statement did not go well with pro-Kannada organisations and several politicians, who have been demanding the actor to apologise for his statements. The organisations have also called for the ban of his upcoming movie in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided not release the movie in the State until the actor tendered an apology. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Thangadagi has also said that all movies of Kamala Haasan will be banned in the State if the actor does not apologise.

Protests held in Mysuru

With Kamal Haasan refusing to apologise, the members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Mysuru Kannada Vedike held separate protests in Mysuru yesterday demanding the ban of the actor’s upcoming movie ‘Thug Life’ in the State.

At first, the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) gathered at Gandhi Square and held a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Accusing Kamal Haasan of hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas, the activists, shouting slogans against the actor, demanded for ban of his upcoming movie in the State.

Meanwhile, the member of Mysuru Kannada Vedike held a protest in front of the Old DC’s office. The protesters stated Kamal Haasan had no knowledge about the history of Kannada language which dated back to more than 2000 years.

“Kannada language, which was born from Halmidi inscriptions, has a long history. As a result of struggle for many years, Kannada was granted the Classical Status. Kamal Haasan’s comment stating Kannada was born out of Tamil is unacceptable,” they said and demanded for the ban of his movie ‘Thug Life’ in Karnataka. The protesters also mentioned that the protests would continue until the actor tendered a public apology.