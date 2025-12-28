African Hunting Cheetah dies at Mysuru Zoo
News

African Hunting Cheetah dies at Mysuru Zoo

December 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Bruke, a male African Hunting Cheetah, died in the early hours of Dec. 27 at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo).

He was 6 years and 8-months-old and was suffering from meningitis. Bruke had been under veterinary care after refusing food for three consecutive days. Despite intensive treatment by the Zoo’s medical team, he succumbed to the illness around 1.30 am.

Originally acquired from the Anne Van Dyke Cheetah Centre in South Africa on Aug. 17, 2020, Bruke had been a part of Mysuru Zoo’s conservation and education initiative for over five years.

