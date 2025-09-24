Ailing man leaves behind note, goes missing
September 24, 2025

Mysuru: A 67-year-old man, who was suffering from an illness, has gone missing after leaving behind a letter.

The missing man is K.B. Jayanna, a resident of Vijayanagar 4th Stage.

Jayanna, who was unwell since 6 to 7 years, was availing treatment by staying at his son Manjunath’s house.

In his letter, Jayanna has stated “Do not search for me. I am responsible for my death. Forgive me,” before going missing.

Based on the missing complaint from Manjunath, Vijayanagar Police have registered a case. Those having any information about Jayanna may contact Mob: 96328-08592.

