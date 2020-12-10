Anti-cow slaughter Bill adopted in Assembly without debate

December 10, 2020

Bengaluru: Amidst stiff opposition from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), the controversial Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill 2020 prohibiting slaughter of cows, buffaloes, and bulls below 13 years of age, was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly yesterday.

As soon as Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan tabled the Bill, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah opposed it tooth and nail contending that new Bill must not be tabled in the House without being discussed in Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. The BAC has taken a decision that only those Bills for which ordinances have been passed, must be tabled. However, the State Government was hurriedly tabling the Bill.

The Congress members trooped into the ‘Well’ and raised slogans.

Chief Whip of Ruling Party Sunil Kumar claimed that the BAC had decided to table any Bill if it was necessary. Accordingly, this Bill had been tabled. Even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had allowed discussion on the Bill.

This enraged Congress members who got into a wordy duel with the ruling BJP members. Amid din, Minister Chauhan tabled the Bill and was passed with voice vote.

