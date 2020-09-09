B.Y. Vijayendra visits Mysuru RK Ashram

September 9, 2020

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji is seen presenting a book on Swami Vivekananda to BJP State Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra during the latter’s visit to the Ashram at Yadavagiri in city yesterday.

Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institution Head Swami Yukteshanandaji, Swami Shanthivratanandaji, Swami Shivakantanandaji, former MLA Kote Shivanna, BJP State Vice-President Rajendra, leaders Raghu Kautilya, Mahadevaiah, Cable Mahesh, Mahadevaswamy and others were present during Vijayendra’s visit.